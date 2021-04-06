Odisha Reports 588 New COVID Cases As Infections In Khurda Crosses 100-Mark

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 588 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The tally in the state mounted to 343856, official sources said today.

As per available reports, Khurda registered the highest daily spike of 105. The district was followed by Sundergarh (84) and Kalahandi (74).

Out of the 588 cases, 342 were detected in quarantine while 246 are local contact ones. A total of 25005 samples were tested in Odisha, yesterday.

Below are district-wise figures of the new COVID-19 cases:

Angul: 5 Balasore: 13 Bargarh: 21 Bhadrak: 9 Balangir: 11 Cuttack: 30 Deogarh: 4 Dhenkanal: 6 Gajapati: 1 Ganjam: 27 Jagatsinghpur: 3 Jajpur: 15 Jharsuguda: 31 Kalahandi: 64 Kandhamal: 3 Keonjhar: 2 Khordha: 105 Koraput: 9 Mayurbhanj: 9 Nabarangpur: 8 Nayagarh: 7 Nuapada: 29 Puri: 24 Rayagada: 6 Sambalpur: 28 Sonepur: 11 Sundargarh: 84 State Pool: 23

Total: 588