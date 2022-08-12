Odisha reports 583 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 583 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 126 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 11th August

New Positive Cases: 583

Of which 0-18 years: 126

In quarantine: 340

Local contacts: 243

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bargarh: 22

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 36

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 14

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Gajapati: 6

10. Ganjam: 1

11. Jagatsinghpur: 3

12. Jajpur: 7

13. Jharsuguda: 7

14. Kalahandi: 39

15. Kandhamal: 14

16. Kendrapada: 1

17. Keonjhar: 11

18. Khurda: 77

19. Koraput: 2

20. Mayurbhanj: 40

21. Nawarangpur: 23

22. Nayagarh: 17

23. Nuapada: 38

24. Puri: 1

25. Rayagada: 9

26. Sambalpur: 22

27. Sonepur: 17

28. Sundargarh: 137

29. State Pool: 17

Aa per data:

New recoveries: 862

Cumulative tested: 32874590

Positive: 1321780

Recovered: 1308166

Active cases: 4407