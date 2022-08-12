Odisha reports 583 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 583 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 126 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 11th August
New Positive Cases: 583
Of which 0-18 years: 126
In quarantine: 340
Local contacts: 243
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 10
3. Bargarh: 22
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 36
6. Boudh: 5
7. Cuttack: 14
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Gajapati: 6
10. Ganjam: 1
11. Jagatsinghpur: 3
12. Jajpur: 7
13. Jharsuguda: 7
14. Kalahandi: 39
15. Kandhamal: 14
16. Kendrapada: 1
17. Keonjhar: 11
18. Khurda: 77
19. Koraput: 2
20. Mayurbhanj: 40
21. Nawarangpur: 23
22. Nayagarh: 17
23. Nuapada: 38
24. Puri: 1
25. Rayagada: 9
26. Sambalpur: 22
27. Sonepur: 17
28. Sundargarh: 137
29. State Pool: 17
Aa per data:
New recoveries: 862
Cumulative tested: 32874590
Positive: 1321780
Recovered: 1308166
Active cases: 4407
