Odisha reports 576 new COVID positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 576 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 69 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 9th July

New Positive Cases: 576

Of which 0-18 years: 69

In quarantine: 337

Local contacts: 239

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 118

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Jagatsinghpur: 8

12. Jajpur: 6

13. Jharsuguda: 6

14. Kalahandi: 5

15. Kendrapada: 3

16. Keonjhar: 4

17. Khurda: 204

18. Koraput: 3

19. Mayurbhanj: 17

20. Nawarangpur: 1

21. Nayagarh: 2

22. Nuapada: 5

23. Puri: 37

24. Rayagada: 2

25. Sambalpur: 6

26. Sonepur: 20

27. Sundargarh: 42

28. State Pool: 45

As per data:

New recoveries: 344

Cumulative tested: 32229698

Positive: 1293504

Recovered: 1281298

Active cases: 3027