Odisha reports 576 new COVID positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 576 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 69 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 9th July
New Positive Cases: 576
Of which 0-18 years: 69
In quarantine: 337
Local contacts: 239
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 16
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 118
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 8
11. Jagatsinghpur: 8
12. Jajpur: 6
13. Jharsuguda: 6
14. Kalahandi: 5
15. Kendrapada: 3
16. Keonjhar: 4
17. Khurda: 204
18. Koraput: 3
19. Mayurbhanj: 17
20. Nawarangpur: 1
21. Nayagarh: 2
22. Nuapada: 5
23. Puri: 37
24. Rayagada: 2
25. Sambalpur: 6
26. Sonepur: 20
27. Sundargarh: 42
28. State Pool: 45
As per data:
New recoveries: 344
Cumulative tested: 32229698
Positive: 1293504
Recovered: 1281298
Active cases: 3027
