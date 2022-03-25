Odisha reports 55 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 55 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 10 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 24th March

New Positive Cases: 55

Of which 0-18 years: 10

In quarantine: 32

Local contacts: 23

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Balangir: 9

3. Cuttack: 4

4. Deogarh: 1

5. Gajapati: 6

6. Ganjam: 2

7. Jajpur: 5

8. Khurda: 6

9. Koraput: 1

10. Mayurbhanj: 2

11. Nayagarh: 1

12. Sambalpur: 6

13. Sundargarh: 8

14. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 73

Cumulative tested: 30406131

Positive: 1287378

Recovered: 1277750

Active cases: 458