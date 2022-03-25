Covid cases in Odisha
Odisha reports 55 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 55 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 10 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 24th March

New Positive Cases: 55
Of which 0-18 years: 10
In quarantine: 32
Local contacts: 23

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3
2. Balangir: 9
3. Cuttack: 4
4. Deogarh: 1
5. Gajapati: 6
6. Ganjam: 2
7. Jajpur: 5
8. Khurda: 6
9. Koraput: 1
10. Mayurbhanj: 2
11. Nayagarh: 1
12. Sambalpur: 6
13. Sundargarh: 8
14. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 73
Cumulative tested: 30406131
Positive: 1287378
Recovered: 1277750
Active cases: 458

