Odisha reports 509 new Covid cases, Khurda adds 200 positives

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 509 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 52 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 11th July

New Positive Cases: 509

Of which 0-18 years: 52

In quarantine: 299

Local contacts: 210

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 5

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Bhadrak: 7

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 110

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 4

9. Ganjam: 3

10. Jagatsinghpur: 9

11. Jajpur: 10

12. Kalahandi: 6

13. Kandhamal: 2

14. Kendrapada: 6

15. Keonjhar: 3

16. Khurda: 200

17. Koraput: 2

18. Malkangiri: 1

19. Mayurbhanj: 8

20. Nawarangpur: 1

21. Nayagarh: 9

22. Nuapada: 4

23. Puri: 14

24. Sambalpur: 8

25. Sonepur: 1

26. Sundargarh: 49

27. State Pool: 41

As per data:

New recoveries: 329

Cumulative tested: 32257778

Positive: 1294585

Recovered: 1281866

Active cases: 3539