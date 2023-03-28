Odisha Reports 50 Deaths Following Covid Vaccination: Centre

Bhubaneswar: As many as 50 deaths have been reported in Odisha following Covid-19 vaccination till March 15, 2023. The Union Health Ministry had recently informed the Lok Sabha regarding the death figure.

The state also witnessed 15,52 Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI), following Covid vaccination. Only 80 people had developed critical adverse effect after vaccination, the Union Minister of State for health and family welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said in reply in the Lower House last week.

A total of 1,156 deaths following vaccination have been reported in the country. Kerala reported the highest deaths at 244. Maharashtra (102), Uttar Pradesh (86) and Madhya Pradesh (85) are the other states that reported more deaths than Karnataka.

Pawar informed AEFI cases of Covid vaccines are reported and monitored through a well-structured and robust AEFI surveillance system under the Universal Immunization Program.

For the reporting of Covid vaccination-related AEFIs, the SAFEVAC (a web-based application for AEFI) is integrated into Co-Win and reporting of AEFIs is done through the Co-Win SAFEVAC. The app has the provision of reporting AEFIs by the vaccinator, district immunization officer and the beneficiary themselves.