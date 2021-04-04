Odisha Reports 471 New COVID Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 471 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. With this, the tally surged to 342695, official sources said today.

Highest number of 85 cases were detected in Sundargarh, followed by Kalahandi (50) and Nuapada (42).

Covid-19 Report For 3rd April:

New Positive Cases: 471

In quarantine: 278

Local contacts: 193

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 10 Balasore: 15 Bargarh: 5 Bhadrak: 6 Balangir: 36 Cuttack: 22 Dhenkanal: 1 Gajapati: 2 Ganjam: 12 Jagatsinghpur: 1 Jajpur: 11 Jharsuguda: 23 Kalahandi: 50 Kandhamal: 3 Kendrapada: 2 Keonjhar: 1 Khurda: 40 Koraput: 7 Mayurbhanj: 16 Nawarangpur: 17 Nayagarh: 4 Nuapada: 42 Puri: 14 Rayagada: 8 Sambalpur: 27 Sonepur: 2 Sundargarh: 85 State Pool: 9

As per report: