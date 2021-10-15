Odisha Reports 467 New COVID-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday reported 467 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 66 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 60,036 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.77%.

Among the new cases, 271 are in quarantine and 196 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1034276 with 5299 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 67

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 6

9. Ganjam: 10

10. Jagatsinghpur: 7

11. Jajpur: 9

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Kendrapada: 17

16. Keonjhar: 2

17. Khurda: 221

18. Koraput: 3

19. Mayurbhanj: 9

20. Nawarangpur: 5

21. Nayagarh: 3

22. Puri: 16

23. Rayagada: 3

24. Sambalpur: 4

25. Sonepur: 2

26. Sundargarh: 8

27. State Pool: 52