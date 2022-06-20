Odisha reports 46 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 46 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 19th June

New Positive Cases: 46

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 27

Local contacts: 19

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 4

2. Jharsuguda: 1

3. Khurda: 30

4. Nuapada: 1

5. Puri: 1

6. Rayagada: 1

7. Sundargarh: 1

8. State Pool: 7

As per data:

New recoveries: 18

Cumulative tested: 31958418

Positive: 1288897

Recovered: 1279451

Active cases: 267