Odisha reports 46 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 46 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 19th June
New Positive Cases: 46
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 27
Local contacts: 19
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 4
2. Jharsuguda: 1
3. Khurda: 30
4. Nuapada: 1
5. Puri: 1
6. Rayagada: 1
7. Sundargarh: 1
8. State Pool: 7
As per data:
New recoveries: 18
Cumulative tested: 31958418
Positive: 1288897
Recovered: 1279451
Active cases: 267
