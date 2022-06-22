Odisha reports 45 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 12 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 21st June
New Positive Cases: 45
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 27
Local contacts: 18
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 3
3. Cuttack: 12
4. Dhenkanal: 2
5. Jajpur: 2
6. Khurda: 18
7. Mayurbhanj: 1
8. Puri: 1
9. Sambalpur: 1
10. State Pool: 4
As per data:
New recoveries: 20
Cumulative tested: 31981863
Positive: 1288995
Recovered: 1279499
Active cases: 317
