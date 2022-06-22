Odisha reports 45 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 12 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 21st June

New Positive Cases: 45

Of which 0-18 years: 3

In quarantine: 27

Local contacts: 18

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 3

3. Cuttack: 12

4. Dhenkanal: 2

5. Jajpur: 2

6. Khurda: 18

7. Mayurbhanj: 1

8. Puri: 1

9. Sambalpur: 1

10. State Pool: 4

As per data:

New recoveries: 20

Cumulative tested: 31981863

Positive: 1288995

Recovered: 1279499

Active cases: 317