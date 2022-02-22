Odisha reports 428 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 428 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 136 individuals below 18 years of age, health department informed today.
Covid-19 Report For 21st Feb
New Positive Cases: 428
Of which 0-18 years: 136
In quarantine: 249
Local contacts: 179
District-wise breakout:
1. Angul: 15
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 27
7. Deogarh: 16
8. Dhenkanal: 3
9. Gajapati: 28
10. Ganjam: 4
11. Jagatsinghpur: 4
12. Jajpur: 16
13. Jharsuguda: 15
14. Kalahandi: 3
15. Kandhamal: 8
16. Kendrapada: 35
17. Keonjhar: 9
18. Khurda: 46
19. Koraput: 19
20. Malkangiri: 3
21. Mayurbhanj: 11
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 7
24. Nuapada: 5
25. Puri: 2
26. Rayagada: 13
27. Sambalpur: 14
28. Sonepur: 4
29. Sundargarh: 96
30. State Pool: 9
As per data:
New recoveries: 1095
Cumulative tested: 28932478
Positive: 1283297
Recovered: 1269253
Active cases: 4955