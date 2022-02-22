Odisha reports 428 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 428 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 136 individuals below 18 years of age, health department informed today.

Covid-19 Report For 21st Feb

New Positive Cases: 428

Of which 0-18 years: 136

In quarantine: 249

Local contacts: 179

District-wise breakout:

1. Angul: 15

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 27

7. Deogarh: 16

8. Dhenkanal: 3

9. Gajapati: 28

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 4

12. Jajpur: 16

13. Jharsuguda: 15

14. Kalahandi: 3

15. Kandhamal: 8

16. Kendrapada: 35

17. Keonjhar: 9

18. Khurda: 46

19. Koraput: 19

20. Malkangiri: 3

21. Mayurbhanj: 11

22. Nawarangpur: 4

23. Nayagarh: 7

24. Nuapada: 5

25. Puri: 2

26. Rayagada: 13

27. Sambalpur: 14

28. Sonepur: 4

29. Sundargarh: 96

30. State Pool: 9

As per data:

New recoveries: 1095

Cumulative tested: 28932478

Positive: 1283297

Recovered: 1269253

Active cases: 4955