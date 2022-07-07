Odisha reports 428 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 428 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 56 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 6th July
New Positive Cases: 428
Of which 0-18 years: 56
In quarantine: 251
Local contacts: 177
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 22
2. Bargarh: 4
3. Bhadrak: 5
4. Cuttack: 88
5. Deogarh: 1
6. Ganjam: 1
7. Jagatsinghpur: 6
8. Jajpur: 5
9. Jharsuguda: 4
10. Kalahandi: 1
11. Kandhamal: 1
12. Kendrapada: 2
13. Khurda: 183
14. Koraput: 1
15. Malkangiri: 2
16. Mayurbhanj: 8
17. Nayagarh: 4
18. Nuapada: 3
19. Puri: 11
20. Rayagada: 2
21. Sambalpur: 9
22. Sonepur: 2
23. Sundargarh: 20
24. State Pool: 43
As per data:
New recoveries: 150
Cumulative tested: 32180824
Positive: 1291946
Recovered: 1280532
Active cases: 2235
