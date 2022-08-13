Odisha reports 403 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 403 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 48 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 12th August
New Positive Cases: 403
Of which 0-18 years: 48
In quarantine: 237
Local contacts: 166
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 13
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 22
6. Boudh: 6
7. Cuttack: 16
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jagatsinghpur: 2
13. Jajpur: 5
14. Jharsuguda: 2
15. Kalahandi: 19
16. Kandhamal: 4
17. Khurda: 81
18. Koraput: 9
19. Malkangiri: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 19
21. Nawarangpur: 17
22. Nayagarh: 15
23. Nuapada: 17
24. Puri: 2
25. Rayagada: 4
26. Sambalpur: 36
27. Sonepur: 14
28. Sundargarh: 66
29. State Pool: 14
As per data:
New recoveries: 844
Cumulative tested: 32890000
Positive: 1322183
Recovered: 1309010
Active cases: 3966
