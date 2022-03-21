Odisha reports 40 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 40 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 8 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 20th March
New Positive Cases: 40
Of which 0-18 years: 8
In quarantine: 24
Local contacts: 16
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 1
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Boudh: 3
5. Gajapati: 9
6. Ganjam: 1
7. Jajpur: 7
8. Kendrapada: 1
9. Khurda: 4
10. Koraput: 6
11. Mayurbhanj: 4
12. Sambalpur: 1
13. State Pool: 1
As per data:
New recoveries: 67
Cumulative tested: 30222368
Positive: 1287193
Recovered: 1277424
Active cases: 600