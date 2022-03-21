Odisha reports 40 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 40 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 8 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 20th March

New Positive Cases: 40

Of which 0-18 years: 8

In quarantine: 24

Local contacts: 16

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Boudh: 3

5. Gajapati: 9

6. Ganjam: 1

7. Jajpur: 7

8. Kendrapada: 1

9. Khurda: 4

10. Koraput: 6

11. Mayurbhanj: 4

12. Sambalpur: 1

13. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 67

Cumulative tested: 30222368

Positive: 1287193

Recovered: 1277424

Active cases: 600