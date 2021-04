Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered four more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, informed health department sources.

With this, the death toll rose to 1942 in the State.

The four deaths were reported from Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Sambalpur districts, as per the data of the State Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department.

The single-day count of Covid-19 cases in Odisha continued to multiply on Saturday with the State recording 3144 infections.