Odisha Reports 393 Fresh Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha today reported as many as 393 fresh COVID-19 cases while a total of 5421 samples were tested yesterday.

Sundargarh district registered highest 125 new infections, followed by Sambalpur (71) and Cuttack (65).

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state stood at 3086.

The highest number of fresh active Covid-19 cases were reported from Sundargarh district (125), followed by Sambalpur (71) and Cuttack (65).

Below are district-wise figures of the new cases.

1. Angul: 2

2. Bargarh: 3

3. Balangir: 21

4. Boudh: 6

5. Cuttack: 65

6. Deogarh: 3

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 4

10. Jajpur: 1

11. Jharsuguda: 1

12. Kalahandi: 2

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Kendrapara: 1

15. Khurda: 27

16. Koraput: 3

17. Mayurbhanj: 28

18. Nabarangpur: 3

19. Nayagarh: 3

20. Nuapada: 9

21. Puri: 1

22. Sambalpur: 71

23. Sonepur: 9