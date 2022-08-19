Odisha reports 385 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 385 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 58 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 18th August

New Positive Cases: 385

Of which 0-18 years: 58

In quarantine: 224

Local contacts: 161

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 7

2. Bargarh: 15

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 20

5. Boudh: 8

6. Cuttack: 10

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Gajapati: 6

9. Ganjam: 2

10. Jagatsinghpur: 1

11. Jajpur: 6

12. Jharsuguda: 3

13. Kalahandi: 17

14. Kandhamal: 3

15. Kendrapada: 4

16. Keonjhar: 7

17. Khurda: 85

18. Koraput: 3

19. Mayurbhanj: 14

20. Nawarangpur: 13

21. Nayagarh: 11

22. Nuapada: 13

23. Rayagada: 3

24. Sambalpur: 22

25. Sonepur: 3

26. Sundargarh: 83

27. State Pool: 21

As per data:

New recoveries: 502

Cumulative tested: 32987952

Positive: 1324454

Recovered: 1312449

Active cases: 2791