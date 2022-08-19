Odisha reports 385 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 385 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 58 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 18th August
New Positive Cases: 385
Of which 0-18 years: 58
In quarantine: 224
Local contacts: 161
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 7
2. Bargarh: 15
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Balangir: 20
5. Boudh: 8
6. Cuttack: 10
7. Deogarh: 3
8. Gajapati: 6
9. Ganjam: 2
10. Jagatsinghpur: 1
11. Jajpur: 6
12. Jharsuguda: 3
13. Kalahandi: 17
14. Kandhamal: 3
15. Kendrapada: 4
16. Keonjhar: 7
17. Khurda: 85
18. Koraput: 3
19. Mayurbhanj: 14
20. Nawarangpur: 13
21. Nayagarh: 11
22. Nuapada: 13
23. Rayagada: 3
24. Sambalpur: 22
25. Sonepur: 3
26. Sundargarh: 83
27. State Pool: 21
As per data:
New recoveries: 502
Cumulative tested: 32987952
Positive: 1324454
Recovered: 1312449
Active cases: 2791
