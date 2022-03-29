Covid cases in Odisha
Odisha reports 37 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 37 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 9 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 28th March

New Positive Cases: 37
Of which 0-18 years: 9
In quarantine: 22
Local contacts: 15

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3
2. Balangir: 1
3. Cuttack: 1
4. Dhenkanal: 1
5. Gajapati: 6
6. Ganjam: 1
7. Jajpur: 2
8. Kalahandi: 1
9. Kendrapada: 3
10. Khurda: 3
11. Koraput: 4
12. Mayurbhanj: 2
13. Puri: 1
14. Sundargarh: 7
15. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 49
Cumulative tested: 30577562
Positive: 1287549
Recovered: 1277970
Active cases: 406

