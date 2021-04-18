Odisha Reports 3664 Fresh Covid Cases; Khordha Tops List

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,664 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the state’s caseload rose to 3,68,258. Khordha logged a maximum of 704 cases.

New Positive Cases: 3664

In quarantine: 2127

Local contacts: 1537

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 59 Balasore: 39 Bargarh: 210 Bhadrak: 27 Balangir: 79 Boudh: 6 Cuttack: 198 Deogarh: 30 Dhenkanal: 47 Gajapati: 63 Ganjam: 66 Jagatsinghpur: 68 Jajpur: 58 Jharsuguda: 183 Kalahandi: 324 Kandhamal: 16 Kendrapada: 29 Keonjhar: 56 Khurda: 704 Koraput: 39 Malkangiri: 4 Mayurbhanj: 119 Nawarangpur: 81 Nayagarh: 28 Nuapada: 221 Puri: 143 Rayagada: 57 Sambalpur: 199 Sonepur: 16 Sundargarh: 340 State Pool: 155

As per data: