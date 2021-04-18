Odisha Reports 3664 Fresh Covid Cases; Khordha Tops List

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,664 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the state’s caseload rose to 3,68,258. Khordha logged a maximum of 704 cases.
- New Positive Cases: 3664
- In quarantine: 2127
- Local contacts: 1537
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 59
- Balasore: 39
- Bargarh: 210
- Bhadrak: 27
- Balangir: 79
- Boudh: 6
- Cuttack: 198
- Deogarh: 30
- Dhenkanal: 47
- Gajapati: 63
- Ganjam: 66
- Jagatsinghpur: 68
- Jajpur: 58
- Jharsuguda: 183
- Kalahandi: 324
- Kandhamal: 16
- Kendrapada: 29
- Keonjhar: 56
- Khurda: 704
- Koraput: 39
- Malkangiri: 4
- Mayurbhanj: 119
- Nawarangpur: 81
- Nayagarh: 28
- Nuapada: 221
- Puri: 143
- Rayagada: 57
- Sambalpur: 199
- Sonepur: 16
- Sundargarh: 340
- State Pool: 155
As per data:
- New recovery: 1303
- Cumulative tested: 9599877
- Positive: 368258
- Recovered: 344825
- Active case: 21436