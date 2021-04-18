Odisha Covid Cases
Odisha Reports 3664 Fresh Covid Cases; Khordha Tops List

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,664 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the state’s caseload rose to 3,68,258. Khordha logged a maximum of 704 cases.

  • New Positive Cases: 3664
  • In quarantine: 2127
  • Local contacts: 1537

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 59
  2. Balasore: 39
  3. Bargarh: 210
  4. Bhadrak: 27
  5. Balangir: 79
  6. Boudh: 6
  7. Cuttack: 198
  8. Deogarh: 30
  9. Dhenkanal: 47
  10. Gajapati: 63
  11. Ganjam: 66
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 68
  13. Jajpur: 58
  14. Jharsuguda: 183
  15. Kalahandi: 324
  16. Kandhamal: 16
  17. Kendrapada: 29
  18. Keonjhar: 56
  19. Khurda: 704
  20. Koraput: 39
  21. Malkangiri: 4
  22. Mayurbhanj: 119
  23. Nawarangpur: 81
  24. Nayagarh: 28
  25. Nuapada: 221
  26. Puri: 143
  27. Rayagada: 57
  28. Sambalpur: 199
  29. Sonepur: 16
  30. Sundargarh: 340
  31. State Pool: 155

As per data:

  • New recovery: 1303
  • Cumulative tested: 9599877
  • Positive: 368258
  • Recovered: 344825
  • Active case: 21436
