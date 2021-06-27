Odisha Reports 3,408 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID tally reached 9,00,470 after the State reported 3,408 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, informed the State Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department on Saturday.

With this, the active cases in the State remained at 32,706 while 8,63,824 patients have recovered, including 3,682 on Saturday, from the disease so far.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases reported from 30 districts, 1,943 are quarantine cases, while the rest 1,465 are local contact cases, added the I&PR Department.

As per a data shared by the State Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, Khordha district, which included the capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest 582 fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (553) and Jajpur (258).

Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 93

2. Balasore: 251

3. Bargarh: 24

4. Bhadrak: 169

5. Balangir: 22

6. Boudh: 28

7. Cuttack: 553

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 73

10. Gajapati: 14

11. Ganjam: 17

12. Jagatsinghpur: 103

13. Jajpur: 258

14. Jharsuguda: 19

15. Kalahandi: 15

16. Kandhamal: 19

17. Kendrapada: 110

18. Keonjhar: 70

19. Khurda: 582

20. Koraput: 76

21. Malkangiri: 73

22. Mayurbhanj: 158

23. Nabarangpur: 43

24. Nayagarh: 160

25. Nuapada: 6

26. Puri: 215

27. Rayagada: 77

28. Sambalpur: 28

29. Sonepur: 16

30. Sundargarh: 37

31. State Pool: 95