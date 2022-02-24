Odisha reports 339 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 339 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 69 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd Feb
New Positive Cases: 339
Of which 0-18 years: 69
In quarantine: 199
Local contacts: 140
District-wise breakout:
1. Angul: 14
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 3
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 17
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 25
11. Ganjam: 14
12. Jajpur: 14
13. Jharsuguda: 12
14. Kalahandi: 4
15. Kandhamal: 2
16. Kendrapada: 5
17. Khurda: 36
18. Koraput: 16
19. Malkangiri: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 19
21. Nawarangpur: 3
22. Nayagarh: 4
23. Nuapada: 1
24. Puri: 1
25. Rayagada: 6
26. Sambalpur: 14
27. Sonepur: 8
28. Sundargarh: 80
29. State Pool: 9
As per data:
New recoveries: 797
Cumulative tested: 29045439
Positive: 1283978
Recovered: 1271018
Active cases: 3862