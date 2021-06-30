Odisha Reports 3371 New COVID Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3371 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.
Among the new cases, 1922 are in quarantine and 1449 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 909800.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 93
2. Balasore: 258
3. Bargarh: 35
4. Bhadrak: 176
5. Balangir: 12
6. Boudh: 19
7. Cuttack: 468
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 58
10. Gajapati: 12
11. Ganjam: 21
12. Jagatsinghpur: 135
13. Jajpur: 210
14. Jharsuguda: 15
15. Kalahandi: 11
16. Kandhamal: 29
17. Kendrapada: 219
18. Keonjhar: 70
19. Khurda: 530
20. Koraput: 52
21. Malkangiri: 80
22. Mayurbhanj: 222
23. Nawarangpur: 34
24. Nayagarh: 135
25. Nuapada: 8
26. Puri: 193
27. Rayagada: 59
28. Sambalpur: 28
29. Sonepur: 22
30. Sundargarh: 72
31. State Pool: 92