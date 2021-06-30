Odisha Reports 3371 New COVID Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3371 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, 1922 are in quarantine and 1449 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 909800.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 93

2. Balasore: 258

3. Bargarh: 35

4. Bhadrak: 176

5. Balangir: 12

6. Boudh: 19

7. Cuttack: 468

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 58

10. Gajapati: 12

11. Ganjam: 21

12. Jagatsinghpur: 135

13. Jajpur: 210

14. Jharsuguda: 15

15. Kalahandi: 11

16. Kandhamal: 29

17. Kendrapada: 219

18. Keonjhar: 70

19. Khurda: 530

20. Koraput: 52

21. Malkangiri: 80

22. Mayurbhanj: 222

23. Nawarangpur: 34

24. Nayagarh: 135

25. Nuapada: 8

26. Puri: 193

27. Rayagada: 59

28. Sambalpur: 28

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 72

31. State Pool: 92