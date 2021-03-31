Odisha Reports 297 New COVID Cases In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,40,917

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 297 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the State I&PR department on Wednesday.

With the new cases, the caseload rose to 3,40,917 in Odisha.

Of the fresh positives, 174 were detected in quarantine centres while the rest 123 are local transmission cases.

Kalahandi reported a maximum 57 cases followed by Sundergarh (38), Khurda (33) and Nuapada (31). Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 18

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 5

6. Cuttack: 17

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 7

9. Jagatsinghpur: 2

10. Jajpur: 5

11. Jharsuguda: 5

12. Kalahandi: 57

13. Kendrapada: 2

14. Keonjhar: 12

15. Khurda: 33

16. Koraput: 5

17. Mayurbhanj: 7

18. Nawarangpur: 3

19. Nayagarh: 2

20. Nuapada: 31

21. Puri: 6

22. Sambalpur: 17

23. Sonepur: 3

24. Sundargarh: 38

25. State Pool: 4

The number of active cases now stands at 2,013, while 3,36,930 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the data showed.