Odisha reports 296 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 296 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 44 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd August
New Positive Cases: 296
Of which 0-18 years: 44
In quarantine: 174
Local contacts: 122
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 21
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 20
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Jagatsinghpur: 3
12. Jajpur: 6
13. Jharsuguda: 6
14. Kalahandi: 23
15. Kandhamal: 4
16. Kendrapada: 5
17. Khurda: 63
18. Koraput: 2
19. Mayurbhanj: 17
20. Nawarangpur: 7
21. Nayagarh: 7
22. Nuapada: 6
23. Puri: 3
24. Rayagada: 3
25. Sambalpur: 13
26. Sonepur: 2
27. Sundargarh: 44
28. State Pool: 15
As per data:
New recoveries: 344
Cumulative tested: 33067296
Positive: 1325766
Recovered: 1314349
Active cases: 2197Odisha reports 296 new Covid cases
