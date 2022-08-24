Odisha reports 296 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 296 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 44 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd August

New Positive Cases: 296

Of which 0-18 years: 44

In quarantine: 174

Local contacts: 122

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 21

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 20

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 3

12. Jajpur: 6

13. Jharsuguda: 6

14. Kalahandi: 23

15. Kandhamal: 4

16. Kendrapada: 5

17. Khurda: 63

18. Koraput: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 17

20. Nawarangpur: 7

21. Nayagarh: 7

22. Nuapada: 6

23. Puri: 3

24. Rayagada: 3

25. Sambalpur: 13

26. Sonepur: 2

27. Sundargarh: 44

28. State Pool: 15

As per data:

New recoveries: 344

Cumulative tested: 33067296

Positive: 1325766

Recovered: 1314349

Active cases: 2197Odisha reports 296 new Covid cases