Odisha Reports 290 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 3,40,194

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 290 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the State I&PR Department on Sunday.

With this, the total number of cases now stands at 3,40,194.

Of the new cases, maximum 71 were in Khurda followed by Nuapada at 40 and Jharsuguda 21. Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 10

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 15

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 9

6. Cuttack: 16

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Ganjam: 7

10. Jagatsinghpur: 3

11. Jajpur: 5

12. Jharsuguda: 21

13. Kalahandi: 9

14. Khurda: 71

15. Koraput: 2

16. Mayurbhanj: 10

17. Nuapada: 40

18. Puri: 6

19. Rayagada: 9

20. Sambalpur: 11

21. Sonepur: 2

22. Sundargarh: 14

23. State Pool: 16

Currently, the State has 1,650 active cases while 3,36,571 recovered from the deadly virus.