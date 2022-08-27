Odisha reports 289 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 289 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 54 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 26th August
New Positive Cases: 289
Of which 0-18 years: 54
In quarantine: 168
Local contacts: 121
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 6
2. Bargarh: 9
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 11
5. Boudh: 12
6. Cuttack: 25
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Gajapati: 1
9. Jagatsinghpur: 3
10. Jajpur: 4
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kalahandi: 8
13. Kandhamal: 7
14. Keonjhar: 4
15. Khurda: 60
16. Koraput: 4
17. Mayurbhanj: 6
18. Nawarangpur: 3
19. Nayagarh: 7
20. Nuapada: 10
21. Puri: 9
22. Sambalpur: 11
23. Sonepur: 5
24. Sundargarh: 66
25. State Pool: 13
As per data:
New recoveries: 286
Cumulative tested: 33119065
Positive: 1326672
Recovered: 1315459
Active cases: 1989
Comments are closed.