Odisha reports 289 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 289 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 54 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 26th August

New Positive Cases: 289

Of which 0-18 years: 54

In quarantine: 168

Local contacts: 121

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 6

2. Bargarh: 9

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 11

5. Boudh: 12

6. Cuttack: 25

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Jagatsinghpur: 3

10. Jajpur: 4

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kalahandi: 8

13. Kandhamal: 7

14. Keonjhar: 4

15. Khurda: 60

16. Koraput: 4

17. Mayurbhanj: 6

18. Nawarangpur: 3

19. Nayagarh: 7

20. Nuapada: 10

21. Puri: 9

22. Sambalpur: 11

23. Sonepur: 5

24. Sundargarh: 66

25. State Pool: 13

As per data:

New recoveries: 286

Cumulative tested: 33119065

Positive: 1326672

Recovered: 1315459

Active cases: 1989