Odisha reports 287 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 287 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 62 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 20th August

New Positive Cases: 287
Of which 0-18 years: 62
In quarantine: 168
Local contacts: 119

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 11
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 13
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jajpur: 4
13. Jharsuguda: 7
14. Kalahandi: 19
15. Kandhamal: 5
16. Keonjhar: 2
17. Khurda: 55
18. Koraput: 2
19. Mayurbhanj: 13
20. Nawarangpur: 14
21. Nayagarh: 6
22. Nuapada: 7
23. Puri: 3
24. Rayagada: 2
25. Sambalpur: 16
26. Sonepur: 6
27. Sundargarh: 57
28. State Pool: 12

As per data:

New recoveries: 459
Cumulative tested: 33020778
Positive: 1325061
Recovered: 1313360
Active cases: 2485

