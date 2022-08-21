Odisha reports 287 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 287 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 62 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 20th August

New Positive Cases: 287

Of which 0-18 years: 62

In quarantine: 168

Local contacts: 119

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 11

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 13

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 1

12. Jajpur: 4

13. Jharsuguda: 7

14. Kalahandi: 19

15. Kandhamal: 5

16. Keonjhar: 2

17. Khurda: 55

18. Koraput: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 13

20. Nawarangpur: 14

21. Nayagarh: 6

22. Nuapada: 7

23. Puri: 3

24. Rayagada: 2

25. Sambalpur: 16

26. Sonepur: 6

27. Sundargarh: 57

28. State Pool: 12

As per data:

New recoveries: 459

Cumulative tested: 33020778

Positive: 1325061

Recovered: 1313360

Active cases: 2485