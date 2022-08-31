Odisha reports 275 fresh Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 275 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 45 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 30th August

New Positive Cases: 275

Of which 0-18 years: 45

In quarantine: 162

Local contacts: 113

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 12

2. Bargarh: 10

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Balangir: 9

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 29

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 4

10. Jajpur: 8

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kalahandi: 7

13. Kendrapada: 1

14. Keonjhar: 5

15. Khurda: 64

16. Koraput: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 7

18. Nawarangpur: 13

19. Nayagarh: 5

20. Nuapada: 7

21. Puri: 8

22. Rayagada: 3

23. Sambalpur: 10

24. Sonepur: 3

25. Sundargarh: 42

26. State Pool: 15

As per data –

New recoveries: 302

Cumulative tested: 33179715

Positive: 1327657

Recovered: 1316474

Active cases: 1954