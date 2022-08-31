Odisha reports 275 fresh Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 275 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 45 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 30th August
New Positive Cases: 275
Of which 0-18 years: 45
In quarantine: 162
Local contacts: 113
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 12
2. Bargarh: 10
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Balangir: 9
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 29
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 4
10. Jajpur: 8
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kalahandi: 7
13. Kendrapada: 1
14. Keonjhar: 5
15. Khurda: 64
16. Koraput: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 7
18. Nawarangpur: 13
19. Nayagarh: 5
20. Nuapada: 7
21. Puri: 8
22. Rayagada: 3
23. Sambalpur: 10
24. Sonepur: 3
25. Sundargarh: 42
26. State Pool: 15
As per data –
New recoveries: 302
Cumulative tested: 33179715
Positive: 1327657
Recovered: 1316474
Active cases: 1954
