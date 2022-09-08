Odisha reports 269 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 269 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 48 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 7th Sept
New Positive Cases: 269
Of which 0-18 years: 48
In quarantine: 157
Local contacts: 112
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 7
2. Bargarh: 5
3. Balangir: 6
4. Boudh: 2
5. Cuttack: 21
6. Deogarh: 5
7. Gajapati: 3
8. Ganjam: 1
9. Jagatsinghpur: 5
10. Jajpur: 10
11. Jharsuguda: 3
12. Kalahandi: 1
13. Kendrapada: 1
14. Keonjhar: 7
15. Khurda: 67
16. Koraput: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 9
18. Nawarangpur: 16
19. Nayagarh: 12
20. Nuapada: 13
21. Puri: 3
22. Sambalpur: 14
23. Sonepur: 2
24. Sundargarh: 40
25. State Pool: 15
As per data:
New recoveries: 199
Cumulative tested: 33288029
Positive: 1329472
Recovered: 1318550
Active cases: 1685
