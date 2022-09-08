Odisha reports 269 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 269 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 48 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 7th Sept

New Positive Cases: 269

Of which 0-18 years: 48

In quarantine: 157

Local contacts: 112

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 7

2. Bargarh: 5

3. Balangir: 6

4. Boudh: 2

5. Cuttack: 21

6. Deogarh: 5

7. Gajapati: 3

8. Ganjam: 1

9. Jagatsinghpur: 5

10. Jajpur: 10

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Kalahandi: 1

13. Kendrapada: 1

14. Keonjhar: 7

15. Khurda: 67

16. Koraput: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 9

18. Nawarangpur: 16

19. Nayagarh: 12

20. Nuapada: 13

21. Puri: 3

22. Sambalpur: 14

23. Sonepur: 2

24. Sundargarh: 40

25. State Pool: 15

As per data:

New recoveries: 199

Cumulative tested: 33288029

Positive: 1329472

Recovered: 1318550

Active cases: 1685