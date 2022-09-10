Odisha reports 269 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 269 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 39 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 9th Sept

New Positive Cases: 269

Of which 0-18 years: 39

In quarantine: 157

Local contacts: 112

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Bargarh: 8

3. Bhadrak: 4

4. Balangir: 7

5. Cuttack: 49

6. Deogarh: 3

7. Ganjam: 3

8. Jagatsinghpur: 5

9. Jajpur: 9

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kalahandi: 5

12. Kandhamal: 1

13. Kendrapada: 4

14. Keonjhar: 4

15. Khurda: 66

16. Mayurbhanj: 4

17. Nawarangpur: 11

18. Nayagarh: 14

19. Nuapada: 3

20. Puri: 6

21. Rayagada: 1

22. Sambalpur: 9

23. Sonepur: 4

24. Sundargarh: 29

25. State Pool: 15

As per data:

New recoveries: 202

Cumulative tested: 33317038

Positive: 1329995

Recovered: 1319000

Active cases: 1758