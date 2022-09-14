Odisha reports 260 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 260 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 29 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 13th Sept
New Positive Cases: 260
Of which 0-18 years: 29
In quarantine: 152
Local contacts: 108
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Balangir: 9
5. Cuttack: 10
6. Deogarh: 4
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 2
9. Jagatsinghpur: 5
10. Jajpur: 5
11. Jharsuguda: 1
12. Kalahandi: 19
13. Kandhamal: 2
14. Kendrapada: 5
15. Khurda: 45
16. Mayurbhanj: 6
17. Nawarangpur: 5
18. Nayagarh: 12
19. Nuapada: 29
20. Puri: 7
21. Rayagada: 4
22. Sambalpur: 19
23. Sonepur: 6
24. Sundargarh: 41
25. State Pool: 9
As per data:
New recoveries: 353
Cumulative tested: 33368240
Positive: 1330853
Recovered: 1319941
Active cases: 1674
