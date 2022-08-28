Odisha reports 257 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 257 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 43 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 27th August

New Positive Cases: 257

Of which 0-18 years: 43

In quarantine: 151

Local contacts: 106

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 5

2. Bargarh: 10

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 22

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 22

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Gajapati: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 1

10. Jajpur: 8

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kalahandi: 8

13. Kandhamal: 4

14. Kendrapada: 2

15. Keonjhar: 6

16. Khurda: 34

17. Mayurbhanj: 12

18. Nawarangpur: 7

19. Nayagarh: 6

20. Nuapada: 6

21. Puri: 6

22. Rayagada: 10

23. Sambalpur: 15

24. Sundargarh: 56

25. State Pool: 7

As per data –

New recoveries: 265

Cumulative tested: 33133454

Positive: 1326929

Recovered: 1315724

Active cases: 1980