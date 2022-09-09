Odisha reports 254 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 254 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 32 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 8th Sept
New Positive Cases: 254
Of which 0-18 years: 32
In quarantine: 149
Local contacts: 105
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Bargarh: 3
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Balangir: 11
5. Cuttack: 27
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Ganjam: 6
8. Jagatsinghpur: 5
9. Jajpur: 5
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Kalahandi: 11
12. Kandhamal: 2
13. Kendrapada: 1
14. Khurda: 55
15. Koraput: 4
16. Mayurbhanj: 8
17. Nawarangpur: 15
18. Nayagarh: 12
19. Nuapada: 9
20. Puri: 8
21. Rayagada: 4
22. Sambalpur: 17
23. Sonepur: 2
24. Sundargarh: 30
25. State Pool: 11
As per data:
New recoveries: 248
Cumulative tested: 33301577
Positive: 1329726
Recovered: 1318798
Active cases: 1691
