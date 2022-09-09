Odisha reports 254 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 254 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 32 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 8th Sept

New Positive Cases: 254

Of which 0-18 years: 32

In quarantine: 149

Local contacts: 105

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Bargarh: 3

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Balangir: 11

5. Cuttack: 27

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Ganjam: 6

8. Jagatsinghpur: 5

9. Jajpur: 5

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kalahandi: 11

12. Kandhamal: 2

13. Kendrapada: 1

14. Khurda: 55

15. Koraput: 4

16. Mayurbhanj: 8

17. Nawarangpur: 15

18. Nayagarh: 12

19. Nuapada: 9

20. Puri: 8

21. Rayagada: 4

22. Sambalpur: 17

23. Sonepur: 2

24. Sundargarh: 30

25. State Pool: 11

As per data:

New recoveries: 248

Cumulative tested: 33301577

Positive: 1329726

Recovered: 1318798

Active cases: 1691