Odisha reports 25 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 25 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while no one from below 18 years of age category tested positive.
Covid-19 Report For 16th June
New Positive Cases: 25
Of which 0-18 years: 0
In quarantine: 15
Local contacts: 10
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Balangir: 1
3. Cuttack: 2
4. Jagatsinghpur: 1
5. Khurda: 15
6. Sundargarh: 1
7. State Pool: 4
As per data:
New recoveries: 17
Cumulative tested: 31923413
Positive: 1288762
Recovered: 1279398
Active cases: 185
