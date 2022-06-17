Odisha reports 25 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 25 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while no one from below 18 years of age category tested positive.

Covid-19 Report For 16th June

New Positive Cases: 25

Of which 0-18 years: 0

In quarantine: 15

Local contacts: 10

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Balangir: 1

3. Cuttack: 2

4. Jagatsinghpur: 1

5. Khurda: 15

6. Sundargarh: 1

7. State Pool: 4

As per data:

New recoveries: 17

Cumulative tested: 31923413

Positive: 1288762

Recovered: 1279398

Active cases: 185