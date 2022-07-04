Odisha reports 245 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 245 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 41 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd July

New Positive Cases: 245

Of which 0-18 years: 41

In quarantine: 143

Local contacts: 102

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 38

5. Jagatsinghpur: 1

6. Jajpur: 4

7. Jharsuguda: 4

8. Kalahandi: 1

9. Kendrapada: 2

10. Khurda: 135

11. Malkangiri: 1

12. Mayurbhanj: 7

13. Nayagarh: 2

14. Puri: 2

15. Rayagada: 1

16. Sambalpur: 3

17. Sonepur: 1

18. Sundargarh: 9

19. State Pool: 28

As per data:

New recoveries: 65

Cumulative tested: 32136754

Positive: 1290783

Recovered: 1280114

Active cases: 1490