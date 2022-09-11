Odisha reports 245 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 245 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 43 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 10th Sept
New Positive Cases: 245
Of which 0-18 years: 43
In quarantine: 144
Local contacts: 101
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Balangir: 12
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 12
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Ganjam: 4
9. Jagatsinghpur: 3
10. Jajpur: 7
11. Jharsuguda: 3
12. Kalahandi: 6
13. Kandhamal: 4
14. Kendrapada: 2
15. Keonjhar: 6
16. Khurda: 33
17. Koraput: 2
18. Mayurbhanj: 8
19. Nawarangpur: 17
20. Nayagarh: 7
21. Nuapada: 8
22. Puri: 12
23. Rayagada: 2
24. Sambalpur: 16
25. Sonepur: 5
26. Sundargarh: 58
27. State Pool: 8
As per data:
New recoveries: 246
Cumulative tested: 33330088
Positive: 1330240
Recovered: 1319246
Active cases: 1756
