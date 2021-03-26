Odisha Reports 234 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: A total of 234 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Friday.

This was the highest rise in the number of cases in a day in Odisha in the last two months raising concern regarding the return of Corona wave in the state.

Out of the 234 fresh cases, 139 were quarantine cases and 95 local contacts.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 24

4. Bhadrak: 8

5. Balangir: 15

6. Cuttack: 29

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Ganjam: 2

10. Jagatsinghpur: 6

11. Jajpur: 4

12. Jharsuguda: 4

13. Kalahandi: 17

14. Kendrapada: 4

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 32

17. Mayurbhanj: 5

18. Nayagarh: 1

19. Nuapada: 33

20. Puri: 6

21. Rayagada: 2

22. Sambalpur: 11

23. Sundargarh: 15

24. State Pool: 7

As per data:

New recoveries: 72

Cumulative tested: 8920471

Positive: 339694

Recovered: 336409

Active cases: 1313