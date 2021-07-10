Odisha Reports 2,334 Fresh COVID Cases In 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha today reported 2,334 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours, informed State Information & Public Relation Department.

Of the fresh cases, 1342 cases were reported from quarantine centres while 992 local contacts.

Khurda remained the most affected district with 380 new cases followed by Cuttack (371) and Kendrapada (196).

With this, the State’s COVID tally surged to 9,37,470 with 26,364 active cases.

Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 64

2. Balasore: 164

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 121

5. Balangir: 6

6. Boudh: 13

7. Cuttack: 371

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 34

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 6

12. Jagatsinghpur: 101

13. Jajpur: 179

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 9

16. Kandhamal: 29

17. Kendrapada: 196

18. Keonjhar: 51

19. Khurda: 380

20. Koraput: 19

21. Malkangiri: 13

22. Mayurbhanj: 104

23. Nawarangpur: 7

24. Nayagarh: 94

25. Nuapada: 3

26. Puri: 106

27. Rayagada: 38

28. Sambalpur: 21

29. Sonepur: 12

30. Sundargarh: 87

31. State Pool: 76