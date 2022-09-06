Odisha reports 231 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 231 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 37 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 5th Sept

New Positive Cases: 231

Of which 0-18 years: 37

In quarantine: 136

Local contacts: 95

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Bargarh: 3

2. Bhadrak: 3

3. Balangir: 5

4. Boudh: 5

5. Cuttack: 27

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Gajapati: 1

8. Ganjam: 2

9. Jagatsinghpur: 7

10. Jajpur: 7

11. Jharsuguda: 1

12. Kalahandi: 9

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Kendrapada: 3

15. Khurda: 68

16. Koraput: 2

17. Mayurbhanj: 1

18. Nawarangpur: 14

19. Nayagarh: 16

20. Nuapada: 4

21. Puri: 3

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 7

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 21

26. State Pool: 16

As per data:

New recoveries: 375

Cumulative tested: 33258238

Positive: 1328875

Recovered: 1318062

Active cases: 1578