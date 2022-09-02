Odisha reports 226 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 226 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 19 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 1st September

New Positive Cases: 226

Of which 0-18 years: 19

In quarantine: 132

Local contacts: 94

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bargarh: 4

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 5

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 14

7. Jagatsinghpur: 5

8. Jajpur: 5

9. Jharsuguda: 1

10. Kalahandi: 7

11. Kandhamal: 1

12. Kendrapada: 1

13. Khurda: 104

14. Koraput: 4

15. Mayurbhanj: 2

16. Nawarangpur: 1

17. Nayagarh: 3

18. Nuapada: 4

19. Puri: 7

20. Rayagada: 2

21. Sambalpur: 7

22. Sonepur: 2

23. Sundargarh: 19

24. State Pool: 23

As per data –

New recoveries: 228

Cumulative tested: 33206777

Positive: 1328070

Recovered: 1317042

Active cases: 1797