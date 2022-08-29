Odisha reports 221 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 221 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 31 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 28th August

New Positive Cases: 221

Of which 0-18 years: 31

In quarantine: 129

Local contacts: 92

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Balangir: 14

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 12

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Jajpur: 6

9. Jharsuguda: 4

10. Kalahandi: 10

11. Kandhamal: 3

12. Kendrapada: 1

13. Khurda: 58

14. Koraput: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 5

16. Nawarangpur: 13

17. Nayagarh: 3

18. Nuapada: 9

19. Puri: 1

20. Rayagada: 3

21. Sambalpur: 15

22. Sonepur: 4

23. Sundargarh: 35

24. State Pool: 14

As per data –

New recoveries: 205

Cumulative tested: 33148307

Positive: 1327150

Recovered: 1315929

Active cases: 1994