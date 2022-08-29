Odisha reports 221 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 221 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 31 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 28th August
New Positive Cases: 221
Of which 0-18 years: 31
In quarantine: 129
Local contacts: 92
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Balangir: 14
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 12
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Jajpur: 6
9. Jharsuguda: 4
10. Kalahandi: 10
11. Kandhamal: 3
12. Kendrapada: 1
13. Khurda: 58
14. Koraput: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 5
16. Nawarangpur: 13
17. Nayagarh: 3
18. Nuapada: 9
19. Puri: 1
20. Rayagada: 3
21. Sambalpur: 15
22. Sonepur: 4
23. Sundargarh: 35
24. State Pool: 14
As per data –
New recoveries: 205
Cumulative tested: 33148307
Positive: 1327150
Recovered: 1315929
Active cases: 1994
