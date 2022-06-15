Odisha reports 22 more Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 22 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 14th June

New Positive Cases: 22

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 13

Local contacts: 9

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Balangir: 1

3. Jagatsinghpur: 1

4. Khurda: 16

5. State Pool: 3

As per data:

New recoveries: 14

Cumulative tested: 31902143

Positive: 1288696

Recovered: 1279351

Active cases: 166