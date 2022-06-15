Odisha reports 22 more Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 22 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 14th June
New Positive Cases: 22
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 13
Local contacts: 9
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Balangir: 1
3. Jagatsinghpur: 1
4. Khurda: 16
5. State Pool: 3
As per data:
New recoveries: 14
Cumulative tested: 31902143
Positive: 1288696
Recovered: 1279351
Active cases: 166
