Odisha Reports 2110 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2110 new positive cases of Covid-19 till midnight of Wednesday, informed the Information & Public Relations Department on Thursday.

Among the new cases, 1213 are in quarantine and 897 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 947859. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 46

2. Balasore: 168

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 79

5. Balangir: 13

6. Boudh: 16

7. Cuttack: 323

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 35

10. Gajapati: 11

11. Ganjam: 16

12. Jagatsinghpur: 67

13. Jajpur: 92

14. Jharsuguda: 10

15. Kalahandi: 7

16. Kandhamal: 12

17. Kendrapada: 132

18. Keonjhar: 66

19. Khurda: 458

20. Koraput: 19

21. Malkangiri: 22

22. Mayurbhanj: 99

23. Nawarangpur: 10

24. Nayagarh: 74

25. Nuapada: 2

26. Puri: 113

27. Rayagada: 29

28. Sambalpur: 19

29. Sonepur: 4

30. Sundargarh: 62

31. State Pool: 87