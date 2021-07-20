Odisha COVID-19 Cases
Odisha Reports 2085 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2085 new positive cases of Covid-19 till midnight of Monday, informed the Information & Public Relations Department on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 1198 are in quarantine and 887 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 958059. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 73
2. Balasore: 113
3. Bargarh: 15
4. Bhadrak: 173
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 210
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 41
10. Gajapati: 19
11. Ganjam: 14
12. Jagatsinghpur: 108
13. Jajpur: 132
14. Jharsuguda: 2
15. Kalahandi: 10
16. Kandhamal: 18
17. Kendrapada: 94
18. Keonjhar: 24
19. Khurda: 528
20. Koraput: 16
21. Malkangiri: 19
22. Mayurbhanj: 84
23. Nawarangpur: 18
24. Nayagarh: 60
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 106
27. Rayagada: 14
28. Sambalpur: 36
29. Sonepur: 4
30. Sundargarh: 25
31. State Pool: 110

 

 

