Odisha Reports 2074 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2074 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Khurda district registered the highest 443 fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (283) and Puri (133).

While a total of 69287 samples were tested in the state, yesterday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 2.99%.

With this, the COVID-19 tally in the state reached 945749 with 22860 active cases.

Among the new cases, 1192 are in quarantine and 882 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 945749. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 59

2. Balasore: 115

3. Bargarh: 38

4. Bhadrak: 110

5. Balangir: 17

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 283

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 61

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 5

12. Jagatsinghpur: 99

13. Jajpur: 120

14. Jharsuguda: 5

15. Kalahandi: 5

16. Kandhamal: 19

17. Kendrapada: 58

18. Keonjhar: 46

19. Khurda: 443

20. Koraput: 10

21. Malkangiri: 47

22. Mayurbhanj: 115

23. Nawarangpur: 10

24. Nayagarh: 58

25. Nuapada: 4

26. Puri: 133

27. Rayagada: 16

28. Sambalpur: 30

29. Sonepur: 9

30. Sundargarh: 56

31. State Pool: 85