Odisha reports 206 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 206 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 17 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 22nd August
New Positive Cases: 206
Of which 0-18 years: 17
In quarantine: 121
Local contacts: 85
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Bargarh: 9
2. Balangir: 7
3. Boudh: 2
4. Cuttack: 16
5. Deogarh: 3
6. Gajapati: 4
7. Ganjam: 2
8. Jajpur: 6
9. Jharsuguda: 1
10. Kalahandi: 3
11. Kandhamal: 4
12. Kendrapada: 2
13. Khurda: 48
14. Koraput: 11
15. Malkangiri: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 6
17. Nawarangpur: 1
18. Nayagarh: 6
19. Nuapada: 9
20. Puri: 3
21. Sambalpur: 13
22. Sonepur: 1
23. Sundargarh: 36
24. State Pool: 12
As per data:
New recoveries: 326
Cumulative tested: 33049465
Positive: 1325470
Recovered: 1314005
Active cases: 2247
Comments are closed.