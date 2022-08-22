Odisha reports 203 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 203 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 31 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 21st August

New Positive Cases: 203

Of which 0-18 years: 31

In quarantine: 119

Local contacts: 84

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 5

2. Bargarh: 11

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Balangir: 14

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 10

7. Deogarh: 4

8. Gajapati: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 2

10. Jajpur: 7

11. Kalahandi: 4

12. Kandhamal: 4

13. Khurda: 32

14. Koraput: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 9

16. Nawarangpur: 8

17. Nayagarh: 7

18. Nuapada: 10

19. Puri: 9

20. Rayagada: 4

21. Sambalpur: 8

22. Sonepur: 6

23. Sundargarh: 34

24. State Pool: 7

As per data:

New recoveries: 319

Cumulative tested: 33035412

Positive: 1325264

Recovered: 1313679

Active cases: 2368