Odisha Reports 2 Covid Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported two more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 67 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Vasculitis with Parkinsonism.

2. A 15 years old Female of Koraput District who was also suffering from Sickle Cell Disease, Chronic Kidney Disease.

The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.