Odisha reports 1993 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1993 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 11th July:
- New Positive Cases: 1993
- In quarantine: 1154
- Local contacts: 839
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 58
2. Balasore: 181
3. Bargarh: 19
4. Bhadrak: 86
5. Balangir: 13
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) July 12, 2021