Odisha reports 1993 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1993 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 11th July:

  • New Positive Cases: 1993
  • In quarantine: 1154
  • Local contacts: 839

