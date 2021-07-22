Odisha Reports 1948 New Covid-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded another 1948 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, informed the State I&PR department today.
Among the new cases, 1120 are in quarantine and 828 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 961934.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 85
2. Balasore: 98
3. Bargarh: 17
4. Bhadrak: 59
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 279
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 34
10. Gajapati: 4
11. Ganjam: 6
12. Jagatsinghpur: 113
13. Jajpur: 115
14. Jharsuguda: 6
15. Kalahandi: 4
16. Kandhamal: 19
17. Kendrapada: 112
18. Keonjhar: 21
19. Khurda: 480
20. Koraput: 7
21. Malkangiri: 24
22. Mayurbhanj: 66
23. Nawarangpur: 9
24. Nayagarh: 88
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 83
27. Rayagada: 18
28. Sambalpur: 25
29. Sonepur: 12
30. Sundargarh: 47
31. State Pool: 99