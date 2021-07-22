Odisha Reports 1948 New Covid-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded another 1948 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, informed the State I&PR department today.

Among the new cases, 1120 are in quarantine and 828 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 961934.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 85

2. Balasore: 98

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 59

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 279

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 34

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 6

12. Jagatsinghpur: 113

13. Jajpur: 115

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 4

16. Kandhamal: 19

17. Kendrapada: 112

18. Keonjhar: 21

19. Khurda: 480

20. Koraput: 7

21. Malkangiri: 24

22. Mayurbhanj: 66

23. Nawarangpur: 9

24. Nayagarh: 88

25. Nuapada: 2

26. Puri: 83

27. Rayagada: 18

28. Sambalpur: 25

29. Sonepur: 12

30. Sundargarh: 47

31. State Pool: 99